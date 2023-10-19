Beacon Healing and Wellness Hires Program Director

Charlotte Lang

COVINGTON, La. — Charlotte Lang is the new program director at Beacon Healing and Wellness.

Lang earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Southern Mississippi and a master’s degree in counselor education from Southeastern Louisiana University. Her credentials include the Licensed Professional Counselor Supervisor designation.

Her career has spanned schools, inpatient settings, intensive outpatient programs and community outreach. At Beacon, she provides guidance, leadership, clinical supervision and program development support. 

