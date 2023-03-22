Beacon Behavioral Hospital Opens West Bank Location

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS — Beacon Behavioral, a Louisiana-based provider of mental health services throughout the Gulf South, has opened the doors to a new location at 4201 Woodland Drive on the West Bank.

Beacon will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony from noon to 2 p.m. on April 13 at the new location. Sean Wendell, the company’s CEO, and other members of the organization’s leadership team will be in attendance.

“After months of hard work and preparation, we are thrilled to officially have our West Bank facility up and running,” said Wendell. “It allows us to provide our services to more people in need, giving them a beacon of hope for a brighter tomorrow. We invite the community to join us in celebrating this new location and the increased accessibility to behavioral health services it provides.”

Fully operational as of March 17, Beacon Behavioral Hospital Westbank is designed to provide short-term care to adults and seniors struggling with acute mental health needs. It’s the fifth of Beacon’s in-patient facilities.

Dr. José Rodgriguez, a licensed psychiatrist, is the medical director for the new location. Dr. Mike Mahoney, a licensed psychiatrist, is working alongside Rodriguez in the psychiatric department. Tim Simmons is the administrator of the 24-bed facility.

Beacon Behavioral, formerly known as Synergy, was first established in 1998 as a freestanding community mental health center in Baton Rouge. Today, the center employs more than 300 staff members at nine different outpatient locations in Louisiana as well as five hospitals located in New Orleans, Lacombe, Bunkie and Lutcher.