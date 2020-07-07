BE NOLA Receives $168K Grant from Kellogg Foundation

NEW ORLEANS – Black Education for New Orleans said it was awarded a $168,000 grant by the W.K. Kellogg Foundation to improve student outcomes in learning progression and academic success. The grant will support BE NOLA’s programming to invest the community in actionable education recommendations for key areas outlined in the NOLA Public Schools Partnership Study. The funded program will conclude on April 30, 2021.

“We are thrilled to receive funding that will enable us to continue our work of developing and supporting Black education in New Orleans,” said Adrinda Kelly, executive director of BE NOLA. “Thanks to the Kellogg Foundation, our programming will be able to support Black education stakeholders to improve the outcomes for Black students in New Orleans in the face of decades of resource inequity and additional setbacks that are occurring during COVID-19.”

The grant will fund BE NOLA’s programming that aims to nurture and champion New Orleans Black educators and build awareness of ways to maximize their impact on Black children in the city. Funding will support a community engagement initiative that strives to build awareness of findings from the NOLA Public Schools Partnership Study and opportunities to address racial inequity for some of our most underserved learners.

For more information on BE NOLA and its programming, visit blackedunola.org.





