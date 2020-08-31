BE NOLA Receives $100,000 Boeing Grant to Support Education Programs

NEW ORLEANS – Black Education for New Orleans (BE NOLA) has received a transformative grant of $100,000 from Boeing to fund programs that “build the capacity of Black-led efforts to advance educational progress in New Orleans for local students.” The funding package is part of Boeing’s previously announced multi-year commitment that includes a mix of local and national-level grants aimed at increasing the number of minority and underserved students pursuing science, technology, engineering, and math education and diversifying the aerospace talent pipeline.

“We are elated to receive Boeing’s grant, which will play a huge role in the advancement of our programs that not only foster discussion but active support for Black educators in New Orleans,” said Adrinda Kelly, executive director of BE NOLA. “This investment will continue our efforts to close the ‘education debt’ that is adversely affecting our Black students and create a future consisting of joy-filled children attending high-quality schools.”

“At Boeing, we acknowledge the toll that systemic racism and social injustice have had on people of color, particularly Black communities here in the United States,” said David Calhoun, Boeing president and CEO. “As we work internally to confront these issues, we also remain focused on addressing the causes and impacts of racism and social inequality in the communities where our employees live and work. With today’s financial commitment to this group of nonprofit partners, we are hopeful that together, we can begin to make real advances in our ongoing pursuit of equality.”

To learn more about BE NOLA’s mission and programs, visit blackedunola.org.