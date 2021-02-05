BE NOLA Announces Launch of Black Brilliance Campaign

NEW ORLEANS – Black Education For New Orleans (BE NOLA) announced the Black Brilliance Campaign launch, which kicks off Black History Month and coincides with a billboard unveiling by acclaimed New Orleans artist Jacq Francois.

BE NOLA, an organization committed to building the capacity of Black-led efforts to advance educational progress for children in New Orleans, is using this campaign to show its appreciation for Black educators throughout the city and spotlight Black-led institutions that keep their communities strong.

“We see Black Brilliance every day throughout our communities, and this campaign is to highlight and ensure that we are advocating for Black children, families, educators and spaces that make our ecosystem thrive,” said BE NOLA Director of Programming Partnerships Stevona Elem-Rogers. “Our partners are integral to education and we could not spearhead this campaign without their voices. As a collective, we stand on the shoulders of those before us who have paved the way for Black civic leadership in this city.”

BE NOLA has partnered with a host of communal spaces with deep ties to the Black community to spread the campaign message “Support Black Brilliance.” Locations include Ashe Cultural Arts Center, Axiom Art Gallery, Baby Bangz, Blucid Floral, Bright Moments, Community Book Center, Congo Preservation Society, Le Musée de f.p.c., Magnolia Yoga Studios, Park Island Brew and Studio BE.

The billboard, produced by Francois and Saint Josephine Consultants, was unveiled at noon on Sunday, Jan. 31, in the lot at 1924 Lafayette St.

For more information on the Black Brilliance Campaign, visit https://blackbrilliance.institute/.