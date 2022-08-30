BCM Hires Christy Ross as Senior Vice President of Grants

NEW ORLEANS – Baptist Community Ministries, a faith-based private foundation providing philanthropic services and promoting health and well-being in greater New Orleans, has announced the hiring of Christy Ross as senior vice president of grants.

Ross will guide the development, implementation, evaluation and improvement of evidence- based policies and practices supported by BCM grant funds. Successful implementation of the grants will help close the achievement gap, improve health outcomes, reduce crime, and scale programs in underserved neighborhoods. Ross will further BCM’s mission of creating a healthy community that produces a state of positive physical, mental, spiritual, and social well-being.

“Christy’s understanding of the systemic barriers our children, families, and community face are reflected in her extensive service to people living in the Greater New Orleans region,” said Inman J. Houston, president and CEO of BCM. “We are thrilled to have Christy rejoin the BCM team, and I am looking forward to working with her to carry out our mission.”

Ross previously worked at BCM for six years, first as the health grants program director and then as senior vice president of grants. Ross has also served in various leadership roles at the NAACP, Louisiana Public Health Institute, Metropolitan Human Services District, AAAneurysm Outreach, and Xavier University of Louisiana.

Ross will be rejoining the BCM team on Sept. 22.