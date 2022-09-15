Bayou Teche Museum Receives American Sugar Cane League Grant

L to R: Jim Simon, general manager of American Sugar Cane League, and Marcia Patout, Bayou Teche Museum director

NEW IBERIA, La. — The American Sugar Cane League, an organization promoting the Louisiana sugarcane industry, presented the Bayou Teche Museum with an educational grant, as part of the league’s celebration of its 100th anniversary.

Over the past two years, Iberia Parish schools have enthusiastically embraced the program, which earmarks funds for transportation and admission costs for student field trips to the museum.

The mission of the Bayou Teche Museum is to educate the public about the Bayou Teche and its environs, to preserve the history and culture of New Iberia, and to highlight the industries that have shaped the region, notably the sugar cane industry. The latter employs more than 19,000 people and has an annual economic impact of about $4 billion for Louisiana.

The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and by appointment.