Bayou Phoenix to Unveil Six Flags Redevelopment Plan at Forum

This June 19, 2019 photo shows the gates of the abandoned Six Flags amusement park in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

NEW ORLEANS – Bayou Phoenix LLC, the private development team selected to redevelop the site of the former Six Flags in New Orleans East, will host a development information forum from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on March 27 at Franklin Baptist Church (8282 I-10 Service Road).

During the meeting, the developers will share their master plan with the public and encourage feedback along with a question-and-answer session. The development proposal includes entertainment, a sports complex, an indoor/outdoor water park, hotels, a movie studio, retail, dining and more.

Click here to watch the event online.

WBOK 1230 AM will also be broadcasting the meeting live.

The Bayou Phoenix team was chosen as the master developer in October 2021. The development team is composed of local companies with local ties: Henry Consulting and TKTMJ. Earlier this month, the City approved the property transfer from the Industrial Development Board (IDB) to the New Orleans Redevelopment Authority (NORA), along with the development agreement between NORA and Bayou Phoenix.

The Bayou Phoenix team said it is committed to including community input as it finalizes its long-term lease with NORA.

“Our priority is, first and foremost, the people of New Orleans and the region,” said Troy Henry of Henry Consulting. “We are grateful to each and every community member who reached out with feedback and support over the past 2 years. We could not have done this without your strong, clear voices. Our team is looking forward to moving forward with our partners, and the City of New Orleans, to ensure their needs are fully met.”

“Community outreach is very important to our team,” said Michael Tubre of TKTMJ. “We’re including the people living in New Orleans East and the region every step of the way. We live, work, and have investments here, so we will do everything in our power to make sure this project gets done right the first time.”