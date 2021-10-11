Bayou Phoenix Selected to Develop Former Six Flags Site

AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

NEW ORLEANS – Drew Brees hasn’t lost many competitions in New Orleans, but the contest to redevelop the former Six Flags/Jazzland site in New Orleans East is one of those rare cases.

After the Brees-backed proposal to convert the 227-acre former amusement park into a logistics hub and urban farm failed to build much community support, the Colorado-based development team that pitched the idea withdrew its proposal.

The city has now selected Bayou Phoenix LLC — a group comprised of local businessman Troy Henry, local construction company TKTMJ, and Dallas-based developer Hillwood — to redevelop the site.

In a press release, Bayou Phoenix said the City applauded its “impressive financial commitments, strong DBE commitment goal of 40%, and attention to community needs.”

“Our first priority is, first and foremost, the people of East New Orleans,” said Henry, who runs Henry Consulting. “And we are looking forward to moving forward with our partners, and the City of New Orleans, to ensure their needs are fully met. We are grateful to each and every community member who reached out with feedback and support. We could not have done this without your strong, clear voices. We will continue our community outreach and include the people living in New Orleans East every step of the way.”

The Bayou Phoenix master plan includes entertainment, logistics and warehousing, a sports complex, indoor/outdoor water park, hotel, and a STEM education center.

Visit BayouPhoenix.com for details.