Bayou Boogaloo Names THC Seltzer as 2023 VIP Sponsor

NEW ORLEANS — The Mid-City Bayou Boogaloo, produced by Friends of Bayou St. John, has announced that this year’s VIP sponsor will be Crescent 9 THC Seltzer, a beverage created and produced by New Orleans-based Crescent Canna.

Crescent 9 THC Seltzer, which launched earlier this year, is officially registered with the Louisiana Department of Health and legally available to all adults 21 and older.

“We’re thrilled to offer festival goers an alternative to beer, wine and spirits,” says Jared Zeller, president of the board of Friends of Bayou St. John, in a press release. “The seltzer category is booming and many people who don’t drink alcohol are looking for an alternative. THC beverages have become popular in many parts of the country, and it’s exciting that Crescent Canna is making its mark with a local THC seltzer.”

The 2023 Mid-City Bayou Boogaloo, scheduled for May 19-21 on the banks of Bayou St. John, will feature music, comedy and other entertainment. Headliners include Juvenile with Partners-N-Crime and DJ Jubilee, the Yonder Mountain String Band, Boyfriend, and Rebirth Brass Band. Comedians include Sean Patton, Rude Jude and Vincent Zmabon.

