Bayou Boogaloo Festival Returns May 20-22

NEW ORLEANS – The 2022 Mid-City Bayou Boogaloo returns to the banks of Bayou St. John on May 20, 21 and 22 for its 16th year of music, food and neighborhood culture. In 2021, festival organizers Friends of Bayou St. John staged a mini Mid-City Bayou Boogaloo “in exile” at the Broad Street Theater with five bands over three days and an arts market. The 2020 festival was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We are beyond excited to once again put on Mid-City Bayou Boogaloo at our long-time home on the banks of Bayou St. John,” said Jared Zeller, festival producer, founder and president of Friends of Bayou St. John, the nonprofit organization that produces the festival.

“If there is one thing we’ve learned in the past two years, it’s the value of our outdoor spaces and natural environments,” said Zeller. “Bayou St. John has been a true refuge throughout the pandemic, providing much-needed outdoor recreation, beauty and space to breathe.”

The 2022 Mid-City Bayou Boogaloo will feature more than 30 bands on four stages, a kid’s area, large art market, neighborhood food and drink vendors, yoga and water activities. The musical talent performing at the 2022 Mid-City Bayou Boogaloo will be announced in February.

A “super early bird” three-day weekend ticket is now available for $20 and can be purchased here.