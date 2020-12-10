Batture Bistro + Bar Opens in New ONE11 Hotel

NEW ORLEANS – Batture Bistro + Bar, a 70-seat restaurant and bar, opened in the French Quarter in late November with a limited menu – but the place is about to get a higher profile. Named for the land on which the property sits – specifically, the “alluvial land between the low-tide of the Mississippi and the levee” – the restaurant is located in the lobby of the brand new ONE11 Hotel, which will officially open on Dec. 11 in a newly restored historic building.

Owners say the property at 111 Iberville has been “restored from its industrial roots.” Originally built around 1884, the building was a part of the city’s once bustling Sugar District. Now, original brick walls, columns and wood beams have been incorporated into the restoration. Most of the original architectural elements contained in the building remain and are exposed for guests to see. The restoration project added a roof deck, penthouse suites, heated pool, courtyard and an environmentally controlled patio (known now as “The Loading Dock”).

“We are proud to showcase this historic building to the hospitality market. This hotel offers amenities not usually found in French Quarter properties and a location adjacent to the heart of the Quarter, Woldenberg Park, the casino and Saks Fifth Avenue. Guest rooms are spacious, well-appointed, and have sweeping views of the Mississippi River,” said Wayne Ducote, principal of 111 Iberville. “It’s been a long and arduous process for entitlements and construction. We were ready to open in March, but due to COVID, we delayed until now. We are now ready to welcome overnight guests to the property.

Co-owners of the property are Wayne and David Ducote, along with TPG Hotels & Resorts. The property will be managed and operated by TPG Hotels & Resorts.

The Batture Bistro + Bar’s décor is “sophisticated and cozy with soft lighting and a mix of plush seating amid exposed beams and brick walls.” The vibe is contemporary historic with existing architecture overlayed with polished additions. Diners can enjoy alfresco dining at Batture during warmer months with a view of the French Quarter. For all-season dining, a retractable wall provides a climate-controlled floor- to-ceiling view of the Quarter.

Batture’s full menu will feature breakfast, lunch, dinner and happy hour with brunch served on the weekends. The restaurant’s culinary style can be described as “sophisticated comfort food, with a creole twist and a playful nod to the area’s history in sugar production.” Culinary operations are provided by Messina’s Catering & Events, an award-winning local caterer serving the New Orleans area for almost 60 years. Messina’s also provides catering to the hotel’s unique catering spaces including the “loading dock” with floor to ceiling windows that open to the French Quarter, two eighth floor penthouse suites with private terraces, and the private pool-front suite.

