Battiste Joins Baptist Community Ministries

NEW ORLEANS – As Baptist Community Ministries’ education grants program director, Todd Battiste will guide the development, implementation, evaluation and improvement of education supported by BCM grant funds. Battiste has served on numerous volunteer committees and boards, including the New Orleans Campaign for Grade Level Reading, New Orleans Children and Youth Planning Board and Louisiana Association for the Education of Young Children. Given his breadth of experience, Battiste is aware of the impact education can make to the New Orleans community. Battiste previously worked at United Way of Southeast Louisiana.





