Baton Rouge Tech Company Launches Help Desk Automation Application

Getty Images

BATON ROUGE — Giant Rocketship has announced the launch of Rocketship for Autotask, a help desk automation application created as a solution to the “pain points” creator Dustin Puryear encountered at his own IT company.

“The more we grew, the more people we needed to micro-manage the flow of tickets, work, and service calls for our engineers,” said Puryear in a press release. “There was a point where I asked myself: ‘Isn’t this what software is better at? Why don’t we automate this so our help desk manager can focus on the team instead of workload reports?'”

Puryear said Rocketship for Autotask allows managed service providers to free their helpdesk managers from the “costly micro-management of ticket assignment, work scheduling, appointment setting, and escalation routing. They can focus on team building and customer relationships, instead of workload reports, calendars, and flowcharts.”

A recent survey from productivity management software company Asana reveals that on average, employees spend over 50% of their day on work coordination, not doing the actual work. MSP firms are losing employee output because they are forced to micro-manage each detail of the ticket lifecycle.

For more information, visit giantrocketship.com.