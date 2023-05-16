Baton Rouge Software Company Adds Feature to Tool for MSPs

BATON ROUGE — Giant Rocketship, a provider of time management automation for the IT industry, has announced the launch of a new feature in its flagship product, Rocketship. Ticket SLA Violation Prediction aims to empower MSPs to prevent service level agreement violations and enhance customer satisfaction.

The company said Ticket SLA Violation Prediction leverages advanced algorithms to analyze ticket details, priorities, estimated work, assignments and capacity. Service managers can use it gain insights into tickets that are likely to violate SLAs without intervention.

“Our mission has always been to equip MSPs with powerful tools that drive operational excellence,” said Dustin Puryear, founder of Giant Rocketship, in a press release. “With the introduction of Ticket SLA Violation Prediction, we are taking a significant step forward in enabling proactive ticket management. By identifying potential SLA violations in advance, our customers can ensure timely resolution and deliver exceptional service.”

