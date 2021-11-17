Baton Rouge Retailer Buys Mandeville Shopping Center

MANDEVILLE — Beau Box Commercial Real Estate has announced it represented buyer Michael Mathews in the purchase of a 15,000-square-foot shopping center located at 3900 Hwy. 22 in Mandeville. Mathews, who is the owner of The Backpacker “adventure” retail stores, plans to use 7,500 square feet of the building for his store’s third location. The property will be named Backpacker Northshore Square.

“The Backpacker is excited to expand in south Louisiana and join the Mandeville community,” said Mathews in a press release. “Thanks to Matt Pittman and Beau Box we were able to identify a property that allows us to bring The Backpacker experience to the Northshore community. Our team is very excited for the opportunity to work more closely with outdoor and adventure enthusiasts in the area.”

Mathews intends to remodel and enhance the property. 6,000 square feet of commercial space is available for lease now by Beau Box. The Backpacker’s renovation completion is slated for next year and the store is scheduled to open in October.

“Mandeville retail remains strong through the pandemic and as we recover from Hurricane Ida. Inventory still remains very low, so we worked diligently to identify this off-market property to suit the best needs of Mr. Mathews,” said Beau Box Commercial Real Estate President and CEO Beau Box.

The Backpacker currently has retail locations in Bocage Village in Baton Rouge and in River Ranch in Lafayette. The store sells adventure clothing and outdoor gear. For more information, visit backpackeroutdoors.com.