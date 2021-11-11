Baton Rouge Popcorn Company Continues to Expand Offerings

BATON ROUGE – Cajun Pop Louisiana Style Popcorn has announced the release of two new flavors: Creole Pickle and Southern Ranch.

“Crisp and tangy, the Creole Pickle popcorn brings a snap of dill flavor with a kick of creole seasoning for a classic, crunchy snack,” said a spokesperson. “The Southern Ranch popcorn proves everything is better with ranch, combining a creamy mix of cheesy buttermilk flavor with a spicy blend of salt, garlic, onion, and herbs.”

Cajun Pop’s others flavors are King Cake, Boiled Crawfish, Pecan Pie, Chocolate Pecan Pie, Dat Cheddar, Kickin’ Caramel, New Orleans Beignet and Bananas Foster.

“We’re excited to see our customers’ responses to these new additions, especially after watching how much they’ve loved our other flavors,” said Mike Coates, who launched the company in 2019 with help from the marketing agency SASSO (known for its collaborations with Drew Brees). “Both the Creole Pickle and Southern Ranch popcorn have a Cajun spin fit for Louisiana and hold the potential to be loved nationally.”

Cajun Pop is available at Walmart, Rouses and Associated Grocers stores. Products are now available across Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Florida, Texas, Minnesota, Colorado and New Mexico, and the brand is quickly expanding nationwide. All products are also available to order online at Cajun Pop’s website cajun-pop.com and on Amazon.