Baton Rouge IT Company Celebrates 20 Years, Plans Expansion

Photo from Facebook

BATON ROUGE – After 20 years in business, Baton Rouge-based IT company General Informatics is planning to expand its footprint.

Founded by LSU graduate Mohit “Mo” Vij, General Informatics has grown to employ more than 60 engineers, programmers and designers that help provide IT support for area businesses, schools and government agencies. In 2016, the company bought rival Teknarus. Then, in 2018, it completed an acquisition of TCTelecom. Last year, Vij partnered with Rosewood Private Investments and made more aggressive growth plans. He said the Rosewood deal will help him invest in technology and talent as the company looks to expand its business footprint beyond Louisiana and into other Gulf South states.

The company also named a new president, Don Monistere, in November 2020.

Visit https://www.geninf.com for more information.