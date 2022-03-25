DonahueFavret Completing New Infusion Center for Baton Rouge Genera

BATON ROUGE – DonahueFavret Contractors said it has made significant strides toward completion of a 12,000-square-foot infusion center for Baton Rouge General and Mary Bird Perkins. The company said this design-build project was challenging because of a fast-tracked schedule to build out infusion bays, nursing stations, support rooms and an infusion pharmacy. The infusion equipment required a high level of expertise, and long-lead times were required for specific equipment such as chemo hoods. During construction, the DonahueFavret team had to navigate the omicron variant of the coronavirus, which caused a 30% reduction of available laborn.

“Completing a project of this complexity within such a tight timeline is a testament to the great collaboration our team had with our architecture partners at WHLC Architecture,” says Bryan Hodnett, vice president of business development at DonahueFavret. “We met all challenges head-on and were able to deliver another great asset for Baton Rouge’s healthcare community.”

The construction process kicked off with groundbreaking in early October with the buildout process beginning in early November. The project was divided into two different sections: the infusion side where patients received treatment, and the infusion pharmacy where equipment needed to be installed in a timely manner. Reusing existing windows, doors, hardware and bathroom accessories played a key role in not only completing the project on time in less than three months, but also in reducing overall costs. DonahueFavret partnered with WHLC Architecture to develop conceptual design drawings and structural systems for the building, with less than one month to produce construction documents.

