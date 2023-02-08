Baton Rouge-Based ‘Recovery Spa’ to Open on Magazine

Getty Images

BATON ROUGE – The Covery, a wellness spa brand focusing on workout recovery, is coming in the second quarter of 2023 to 4712 Magazine Street. The newest location of the Baton Rouge-based franchise will be owned by Louisiana natives Jacob Tramontin and Sasha Area. There are six locations open across the Gulf South.

“Turning 40 last year really flipped a switch for me and I began to be more interested in self-care,” said Tramontin in a press release. “I looked into options in the New Orleans area and didn’t see anything that really fit the bill for me until I learned about the Covery. I was intrigued by the convenience of having all the modalities that are offered under one roof, and was impressed with the quality of service and premium feel of the brand.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Jacob and Sasha to the team and open our fifth location in our home state of Louisiana,” said Edward Navan, a company co-founder. “Helping people with physical and mental health is what the Covery is all about, and their personal interest in wellness as well as their previous partnership makes them a perfect fit for the brand.”