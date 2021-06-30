Bart’s Office Welcomes Jennifer Williams

NEW ORLEANS – Bart’s Office Inc. expanded its team with the addition of business developer Jennifer Williams.

Williams will be conducting client outreach and growing business relationships for future success. She said she is most looking forward to getting out and making new connections and educating people on the ways Bart’s can take care of them. She also loves networking and introducing her contacts to each other.

She previously worked for Young’s Dry Cleaners in sales and business development. Williams is also an Ambassador for the New Orleans Chamber of Commerce.

Williams has been married to her husband Walt for almost eight years, and they have two daughters. In her free time, she loves spending time with her family and watching Criminal Minds.