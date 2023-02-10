Barrett Conrad to Lead Antares Technology Solutions

NEW ORLEANS – Antares Technology Solutions, a Louisiana-based software development and information technology consulting company, announced that Barrett Conrad is its new president, CEO and owner. He succeeds Ralph Melian, who announced his retirement after a 45-year career in the technology and healthcare industries.

“I am very excited about Barrett and the ideas and energy he brings to Antares,” said Melian in a press release. “His business and software development background are a perfect combination to lead Antares into the future.”

Melian will remain at the company during the leadership and ownership transition.

Conrad earned a degree in computer science from Tulane University’s School of Engineering before starting his career in New Orleans in 2002. In 2008, he launched his own software engineering company. Over the last 15 years, he has also guided the initial stages of multiple successful startups.

“I look forward to working with the talented Antares team and guiding its growth and expansion through its fourth decade,” said Conrad. “Antares and I share a commitment to delivering high-value software solutions. I am confident our shared enthusiasm will lead to new excellence for our team and customers.”

Conrad is a member of GNO Inc’s LA Digital Media Alliance and a past member of its Next Gen Council. He also serves on the boards of the New Orleans Regional Leadership Institute and Court Watch NOLA. He is also a graduate of the Goldman Sachs 10K Small Business program and an active EO Louisiana member.

Antares has offices in New Orleans and Baton Rouge. It provides software strategy, design, development and support to customers ranging from government and Fortune 500 companies to small- and mid-sized businesses in various industries.