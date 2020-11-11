Barrasso Usdin Kupperman Freeman & Sarver Welcomes Whitney M. Antoine

NEW ORLEANS – Barrasso Usdin Kupperman Freeman & Sarver L.L.C. has welcomed Whitney M. Antoine to the firm as an associate.

Antoine practices in the areas of commercial litigation and insurance coverage and bad faith. Before joining the firm, she served as law clerk to the Hon. Ivan L.R. Lemelle of the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana. Whitney also served as an extern for Magistrate Judge Erin Wilder-Doomes in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Louisiana.

Antoine received her Juris Doctor magna cum laude from Southern University Law Center and a Bachelor of Science in psychology from Louisiana State University. While in law school, she served as senior editor for the Journal of Race, Gender, & Poverty and chairman of the Moot Court Board. She was also a teaching assistant to Chancellor John Pierre and a research assistant for professor Nadia Nedzel, focusing primarily on Louisiana obligations.