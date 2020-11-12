Barrasso Usdin Kupperman Freeman & Sarver Welcomes Taylor L. Gamm

NEW ORLEANS = Barrasso Usdin Kupperman Freeman & Sarver LLC has welcomed Taylor L. Gamm to the firm as an associate.

Gamm practices in the areas of commercial litigation and insurance coverage and bad faith. Before joining the firm, she served as a law clerk to the Hon. Kurt D. Engelhardt of the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit. She also served as law clerk to the Hon. Michael J. Newman of the United States District Court for the Southern District of Ohio.

Gamm received her Juris Doctor summa cum laude from the University of Cincinnati College of Law and a Bachelor of Arts in Economics magna cum laude from Bellarmine University. While in law school, she served as the Notes and Comments Editor for the University of Cincinnati Law Review and was a research assistant for Professor Sandra Sperino. Gamm is licensed to practice law in Ohio, and is not currently licensed in Louisiana.