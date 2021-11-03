Barrasso Usdin Kupperman Freeman & Sarver Welcomes Gjertson

NEW ORLEANS — The law firm of Barrasso Usdin Kupperman Freeman & Sarver has hired Alexandra L. Gjertson as a new associate. Gjertson focuses her practice on commercial litigation and insurance coverage and bad faith. She received her law degree from the University of Notre Dame, where she served as managing senior editor of the Notre Dame Law Review. She also served as a judicial extern to the Hon. Michael G. Gotsch of the United States District Court for the Northern District of Indiana and to the Hon. Nannette Jolivette Brown of the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana. She received a Bachelor of Arts summa cum laude from Louisiana State University.