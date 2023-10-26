Barrasso Usdin Kupperman Freeman & Sarver Welcomes Alexander Breaux

NEW ORLEANS — Alexander M. Breaux has joined the law firm of Barrasso Usdin Kupperman Freeman & Sarver. His practice focuses on complex commercial litigation, including insurance, environmental and securities matters.

Breaux received his Juris Doctor magna cum laude from Tulane University Law School and graduated with a certificate in environmental law. He received a Master of Science in earth and environmental sciences and a Bachelor of Science in geology from Tulane University. While in law school, he served as senior managing editor for the Tulane Law Review and worked with the Tulane Environmental Law Clinic.

Before law school, Breaux worked for over four years as an environmental geologist and project manager with Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.