Barrasso Usdin Kupperman Freeman & Sarver Welcomes Aaron M. Ruffin

NEW ORLEANS – Barrasso Usdin Kupperman Freeman & Sarver LLC has welcomed Aaron M. Ruffin to the firm.

Ruffin practices in the areas of commercial litigation and insurance coverage and bad faith. Before joining the firm, he was a law clerk to the Hon. Dontae L. Bugg of the 19th Judicial Circuit of Virginia.

Ruffin received his law degree from George Washington University Law School, where he was the senior staff editor for the American Intellectual Property Law Association Quarterly Journal, a member of the Moot Court Board, and president of the Black Law Students Association. While in law school, he was a research assistant to the GWU Trial Advocacy Department. He also served as a summer law clerk to the U.S. Air Force Judge Advocate General Corps. Before law school, Ruffin was a mathematics instructor in Atlanta through the Teach For America program. Aaron is licensed to practice law in the District of Columbia, and is not currently licensed in Louisiana.