Barrasso Usdin Kupperman Freeman & Sarver Promotes Robert J. Dressel to Partner

NEW ORLEANS — Robert J. Dressel is now a partner at Barrasso Usdin Kupperman Freeman & Sarver. He practices in the areas of complex and commercial litigation, securities litigation and regulatory proceedings, product liability, and appellate litigation in state and federal court. His pro bono work includes helping state and local prison inmates to resolve their outstanding legal issues before being released from prison. He received a Bachelor of Arts in economics from the University of Virginia and his Juris Doctor from the University of Virginia School of Law. While in law school, he served as an executive editor for the Journal of Law & Politics and argued an appeal before a three-judge panel of the United States Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit. Before law school, Bobby worked as a financial and enterprise data analytics consultant for FTI Consulting in Boston.