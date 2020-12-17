Barracuda Taco Stand to Open 2nd Location in Algiers Point

Photo from Facebook

NEW ORLEANS – The team behind Barracuda, a “neighborhood taco stand and margarita garden” on Tchoupitoulas Street, has announced it will open a second location in Algiers Point in early 2021.

The new location at 446 Pelican Avenue will offer tacos made with handmade Sonoran-style, thin flour, and fresh-pressed corn tortillas. Barracuda’s signature tacos balance whole ingredients with comfort foods such as the carne asada taco filled with grilled steak, onion, cilantro, griddled cheese, beans and guacamole.

“We are excited to bring a new neighborhood taco stand to Algiers Point to serve our West Bank friends and family,” said Barracuda founder Brett Jones. “When we saw that the old Gulf building was available it gave our team a lot of the same feelings as our original location on Tchoupitoulas. The space had everything we wanted in a location—accessibility for our neighbors and friends taking the Algiers Ferry, rich history, and a vibe we couldn’t create just through design.”

The menu also features fresh vegetarian and vegan options. Barracuda’s homemade salsas will also be available in larger formats to take home with flavors such as roasted salsa roja, creamy salsa verde, salsa macha, and an arbol-habanero hot sauce.

Barracuda’s Algiers Point location will offer walk-up service and covered outdoor seating. Guests can enjoy their meals in the 50-seat margarita garden that once was a historic neighborhood landmark but is now restored and refreshed with Barracuda touches such as cactus garden, soft lighting to illuminate the space, custom millwork from GoodWood Nola and Kaliméra Group, and hand-painted signage from creative studio Smallchalk.

Most recently, Barracuda launched to-go options that are available to order online.

For more information, visit www.eatbarracuda.com or follow on social media @EatBarracuda.