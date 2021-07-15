Barracuda Taco Stand, Margarita Garden Opens in Algiers Point

Photo by Emily Ferretti

NEW ORLEANS – Barracuda, the Uptown neighborhood taco stand and “margarita garden,” has opened a second location at 446 Pelican Avenue in Algiers Point. In a press release, Barracuda founder Brett Jones said he was attracted to the location across the river because of the area’s “strong sense of community and storied history.”

Located near Confetti Park, the new Barracuda location will offer walk-up counter service, covered patio seating, cocktails, and a takeaway menu that includes family-style meals, packaged flour tortillas, and fresh salsas.

“At Barracuda, the most important things to us are community and quality, so we are thrilled to be opening in Algiers Point, where the location and the neighborhood really made the choice easy,” said Jones. “Our goal has always been to provide high quality tacos and margaritas in a way that is easy and accessible for anyone, so we hope that by bringing our hand-crafted tortillas and tacos to Algiers Point, we fit in seamlessly to an already incredible neighborhood and space.”

The new restaurant’s hours of operation are 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.