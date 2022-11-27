NEW ORLEANS — Advantage Capital announced the expansion of its legislative team with the addition of policy veteran Nick Barbknecht as senior associate. Barbknecht will manage legislative work across the U.S. and oversee community and government relations for energy development.

“We are excited to add an industry veteran and visionary like Nick to help our firm, our partners and our portfolio companies navigate regulated industries and an ever-evolving political landscape,” said Ryan Brennan, managing director, Advantage Capital. “Nick shares our passion for bringing technologies and jobs to communities that have historically lacked access to investment capital.”

Barbknecht joins Advantage Capital from the America First Policy Institute. He has spent his career in the private and public sectors connecting with thousands of state and local elected officials to advance important agendas through his time in the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Indiana Department of Labor, and Indiana Department of Transportation.

For more than 30 years, Advantage Capital has focused on bringing capital and quality jobs to underserved areas by growing small businesses, financing affordable housing and expanding solar solutions. As a senior leader on the legislative team, Barbknecht will help expand the scope of the firm’s impact investing efforts.

Barbknecht received a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Manchester University and an MBA from Purdue University.