Baptist Community Ministries Names Inman J. Houston CEO

NEW ORLEANS — Baptist Community Ministries, the faith-based Christian foundation headquartered in New Orleans since 1995, has announced Inman J. Houston as CEO. Currently senior pastor of First Baptist Church in Lawrenceville, Ga., Houston becomes the first ordained minister to lead the foundation.

Slade Simons, chair of BCM’s board of trustees and a member of the CEO search committee, applauded the appointment.

“BCM is such an important entity to the entire community,” he said. “Inman has shown his leadership skills and his commitment to the community as pastor of his church for the past 14 years. Combined with his prior five years of service in New Orleans, Inman is exceptionally well suited to honor BCM’s Baptist roots and its continued commitment to Greater New Orleans for years to come.”

“Inman’s unanimous appointment by BCM’s board followed an exceptionally thorough search, encompassing nearly 200 sources and prospects from at least 17 states,” said Dianne McGraw, chair of the CEO search committee. “Inman will add a refreshing perspective to BCM’s important work, and I am excited by the future he represents for BCM and the people we serve.”

Houston has been senior pastor of First Baptist Church since early 2008. Previously, he served for five years with First Baptist Church in New Orleans, concluding as associate pastor of global impact and director of the Baptist Crossroads Project. Among other roles, he coordinated the response to the community in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, which organized nearly 10,000 volunteers to assist over 800 homeowners, and he helped start the home rebuilding effort of what is now referred to as Musicians’ Village.

“Over 100 years ago, Baptists in New Orleans began dreaming of a Baptist hospital, and their legacy of service to God and the community continued with the creation of Baptist Community Ministries,” he said. “I have long appreciated BCM’s strategic impact, and the opportunity to lead such an institution is both exciting and humbling. I am truly honored by the board’s confidence.”

Baptist Community Ministries was formed in 1995 following the sale of Mercy+Baptist Medical Center to Tenet Healthcare. Since that time, it has been a leading funder of nonprofit organizations in greater New Orleans.

According to audited financials, grants and expenses for all programs and staff in fiscal 2021 totaled $17.4 million, including more than $12 million in grants. Net assets at the end of fiscal 2021 were $391 million, up 7.7% from the prior year.

For additional information, please visit www.BCM.org.