Baptist Community Ministries Hires Alicia Oliver

NEW ORLEANS – Alicia Oliver been named education grants program director by Baptist Community Ministries. She has 28 years of experience in the education and nonprofit sectors in greater New Orleans. Much of her career had been with the Dryades YMCA, where she provided leadership for program, community, and fund development initiatives along the youth development continuum. Oliver received a Master of Education in leadership of educational organizations from American Intercontinental University (Chicago) and a Bachelor of Arts in english literature and secondary teacher certification From the University of New Orleans.