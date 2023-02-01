Baptist Community Ministries Breaks Ground on St. Charles Avenue Office
NEW ORLEANS — Baptist Community Ministries, a local philanthropic organization that has awarded more than $230 million in grants, hosted a Jan. 31 groundbreaking ceremony for its new office at 1320 St. Charles Avenue. Speakers at the event included Phillip Brodt, vice chair of the BCM board; Inman Houston, BCM CEO and Dianne McGraw, BCM board chair. Attendees included elected officials, business leaders and community partners.
Ryan Gootee General Contractors and Eskew Dumez Ripple, a New Orleans-based architecture firm, will lead the renovation of an existing two-story, 12,000-square foot building. The project is expected to take between six and eight months to complete.
Baptist Community Ministries is a 27-year-old private foundation providing philanthropic services and promoting health and well being in greater New Orleans.