Baptist Community Ministries Breaks Ground on St. Charles Avenue Office

L to R: Shawn Preau, principal architect at Eskew Dumez Ripple; Slade Simons, immediate past chair of the Baptist Community Ministries board; Dianne McGraw, chair of the BCM board; Phillip Brodt, vice chair of the BCM board; Inman J. Houston, president and CEO of BCM; Lesli Harris, City Councilmember – District B; Ryan Gootee, president and CEO of Ryan Gootee General Contractors

NEW ORLEANS — Baptist Community Ministries, a local philanthropic organization that has awarded more than $230 million in grants, hosted a Jan. 31 groundbreaking ceremony for its new office at 1320 St. Charles Avenue. Speakers at the event included Phillip Brodt, vice chair of the BCM board; Inman Houston, BCM CEO and Dianne McGraw, BCM board chair. Attendees included elected officials, business leaders and community partners.

Ryan Gootee General Contractors and Eskew Dumez Ripple, a New Orleans-based architecture firm, will lead the renovation of an existing two-story, 12,000-square foot building. The project is expected to take between six and eight months to complete.

Baptist Community Ministries is a 27-year-old private foundation providing philanthropic services and promoting health and well being in greater New Orleans.