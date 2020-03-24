Baptist Community Ministries Awards $500,000 to Partners

NEW ORLEANS – Baptist Community Ministries, a faith-based Christian foundation providing philanthropic services in the Greater New Orleans area, announced $500,000 in grants to support those in need due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The grants will support response efforts to critical community needs by four local nonprofit entities, including: Greater New Orleans Foundation, New Orleans Business Alliance, Second Harvest Food Bank of Greater New Orleans and Acadiana, and United Way of Southeast Louisiana.

“I’m so proud of our Trustees for making the important decision to support these nonprofits and their causes during these challenging times,” said Charles Beasley, President and CEO of BCM. “These grants will have a direct impact on the well-being of our community and, more specifically, the people who need a helping hand during this dire time. The entire BCM team is grateful to be able to assist our community through these efforts at such a pivotal moment in history.”

“Every BCM Trustee knew action needed to be taken immediately,” said Frank Kelly, Chairman of BCM’s Board of Trustees. “By supporting our local service and hospitality workers, as well as families in need of food, we hope to provide a lifeline for many people in the New Orleans metro area.”

A grant of $100,000 was provided to the Greater New Orleans Foundation’s (GNOF) Disaster Response Restoration Fund. The fund allows GNOF to continue their rapid response grants and field the overwhelming requests of support from those nonprofits serving the hardest hit and most vulnerable communities.

The New Orleans Business Alliance (NOLABA) has been granted $100,000, matching NOLABA’s original donation to start their fund. The fund will focus on gig economy employees, including rideshare drivers, musicians, arena workers, festival production staff, etc. The average size of the individual donations will be between $500 and $1,000, depending on need.

A grant of $100,000 was awarded to Second Harvest Food Bank of Greater New Orleans and Acadiana. The grant will help pay for the increased demand to get meals to families in need, especially seniors and children.

BCM granted United Way of Southeast Louisiana $200,000 towards their Hospitality Cares Pandemic Response Fund. The fund will award one-time emergency grants up to $500 to eligible employees to provide temporary assistance to cover items included in the ALICE® (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) household survival budget, including essentials like housing, childcare, food, transportation and health care.

Since its founding in 1995, BCM has made it their mission to identify and support ideas and partner organizations that address critical community needs in the areas of health, education and public safety. Over the past 25 years, BCM has invested $197 million into local nonprofits and other community partners within Orleans, Jefferson, St. Tammany, St. Bernard and Plaquemines Parishes.





