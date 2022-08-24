BankPlus Announces Integration of First Bank and Trust

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – BankPlus has announced the successful combination of all First Bank and Trust accounts into the BankPlus system. Following the transfer, clients in both customer bases now have greater access across the Gulf Coast.

With the acquisition of First Bank and Trust, BankPlus becomes the seventh-largest bank by deposit share in the New Orleans market. The move further establishes BankPlus as a premier southeastern regional bank with over 90 branches located throughout Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana and Florida. BankPlus now has $6.6 billion in assets, deposits of $5.7 billion and gross loans of $5.2 billion.

“This weekend’s successful integration is the end of a long and deliberate process for our whole team, but it’s the very beginning of a bright new future for BankPlus and for our clients,” said Jeff Ehlinger, executive vice president and Louisiana president. “The scale and the scope of this transition increases what we can do for our clients exponentially and is a game-changer for the region. Our clients now have access to all of the products of a $6.6 billion bank with the service and culture of a community institution.”

The conversion will provide newly transitioned accounts access to upgraded technology and banking services, including commercial and retail banking, mortgage lending and a full-service wealth management division.

BankPlus has more than a century of service in the region. Founded in 1909 in Belzoni, Miss., BankPlus has grown to become a network of high performing banks devoted to enriching lives and building stronger communities.