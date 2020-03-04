Ballet Fundraiser Honors Stylish New Orleanians

L to R: Jamie Moreau, Sidney Torres, IV, Gail McKenna and Sandra Stage Chaisson at the 2019 Prix d’Elegance. (Photo: Jeff Strout)

NEW ORLEANS – The 48th annual Prix d’Elegance Luncheon is scheduled for Tuesday, March 31 at the Hilton New Orleans Riverside Hotel. Hosted by the Men and Women of Fashion and benefiting the Ballet Resource and Volunteer Organization (BRAVO), the event will pay tribute to 10 male and 10 female honorees who exemplify unique personal style as well as excellence through their business, civic and charitable endeavors.

More than 600 people will gather to celebrate the accomplishments of these 20 honorees. Additionally, two former honorees will be inducted into the hall of fame for their continued contributions to the organization and to the community.

This year also marks the introduction of the Presidents’ Choice Award, presented to Mayor LaToya Cantrell for contributions to the youth of this city.

The event, chaired by Women of Fashion Board Chair Deborah Alciatore-Empey, will also feature a showing of spring fashions from Chatta Box Boutique and Jeff’s Haberdashery, as well as a champagne reception, a three-course seated lunch, an exciting raffle, a silent auction and a special performance by pre-professional students in NOBA’s Center for Dance.

For more information or to order tickets, send an email to womenoffashion@gmail.com.





