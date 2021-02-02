Ballard Celebrates Grand Opening of New PJ’s Coffee in Mandeville

MANDEVILLE – Ballard Brands has announced it will host a grand opening event for a new location of PJ’s Coffee of New Orleans on Friday, Feb. 12 at 925 Highway 59, Suite 100 in Mandeville, La. The event will feature complimentary coffee, prizes and a ribbon cutting in partnership with the St. Tammany Chamber of Commerce.

This is the fourth grand opening of a new PJs on the Northshore in the last six months. Ballard has also opened three new PJs stores in the Dallas/Fort Worth market. PJ’s currently has 136 operating stores and expects to open 48 more stores across the country in 2021.

The grand opening event will last from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. or until supplies last.