Ballard Brands to Unveil Remodeled PJ’s Coffee Stores on Northshore

NEW ORLEANS — The team at PJ’s Coffee of New Orleans announced the unveiling of three newly renovated locations in St. Tammany Parish. A ribbon-cutting event, in partnership with the St. Tammany Chamber of Commerce, will happen at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 30 at the Highway 1077 store. The other renovated locations are on Dove Park Road and Highway 25, All three stores will offer one free 12-ounce hot coffee or cold brew (limit two per car for the first 50 cars in the drive-thru or while supplies last), free PJ’s Coffee swag and giveaways and the chance to win a prize pack and gift cards.

Brothers Paul, Scott and Steven Ballard – co-founders of Ballard Brands and franchisees of the remodeled stores – have elevated the interiors of each location to fit with the “modern Orleans” style, including all new countertops, tables, chairs, couches, subway tile, bathrooms, interior paint, light, pastry cases and more. The Ballards purchased PJ’s Coffee from founder Phyllis Jordan in 2008.

“As a Mandeville resident with a wife and four children, investing in the Northshore community is both a priority and a pleasure,” says Paul Ballard. “We’re excited for our neighbors and customers to see the renovations at their nearest PJ’s store firsthand.”

“While PJ’s Coffee is continuing to expand with new locations across the U.S. and beyond, we want to give our customers at home a more modernized experience as well,” says Steven Ballard. “We’re thrilled to be able to serve our guests the same high-quality coffee in an elevated atmosphere.”

Recently, the Ballards were each named as finalists in the Ernst & Young LLP Entrepreneur Of The Year 2020 Gulf Coast Area Award, which honors entrepreneurial business leaders whose ambitions deliver innovation, growth and prosperity as they build and sustain successful businesses that transform our world.

“As Ernst & Young Award Finalists, we’re honored to be continuing the innovative work that allowed us to be nominated,” says Scott Ballard. “As franchisees of these stores, we’ve enthusiastically applied our entrepreneurial spirit to ensure that each one reflects the trajectory of the PJ’s brand.”

The entrepreneurs will open a new location on Highway 59 at Girod Street in Mandeville in December.