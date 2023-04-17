Baker Donelson Names N.O. Attorneys to Leadership Roles

L to R: Steven F. Griffith Jr. and Matt Woolf

NEW ORLEANS — Law firm Baker Donelson has named two of its New Orleans shareholders to internal leadership roles. Steven F. Griffith Jr. has been named chair of the firm’s advocacy department, and Matt Woolf has been named chair of the firm’s business litigation group.

Griffith will oversee more than 300 attorneys from seven of Baker Donelson’s practice groups across 22 offices. Woolf will oversee more than 80 of the firm’s litigation attorneys. While serving in these leadership roles, Griffith and Woolf will maintain their legal practices.

Griffith, who previously served as chair of the firm’s business litigation group, also served on Baker Donelson’s board of directors and as a member of the firm’s audit and finance committee. His national practice focuses on advising C-suite executives on continuity of operations, cash liquidity strategies, and portfolio risk management. He has represented or advised clients on matters in more than 35 states. His litigation practice also includes representing syndicators and managers of investor limited partner or member interests in Low Income Housing Tax Credit properties in more than 15 states from California to Florida.

Woolf, who previously chaired the firm’s new litigator group, concentrates his practice on commercial disputes and insurance defense. He has considerable experience defending class and mass actions against the insurance industry, as well as administrating, managing, and defending large volumes of individual claims and lawsuits over a broad geographic region. His experience includes numerous lines of private and commercial property, life, and liability insurance, bad faith, coverage, regulatory and third-party defense. He also represents clients in a wide variety of commercial litigation matters, with particular experience representing both plaintiffs and defendants in securities fraud litigation, complex corporate class and mass action litigation, and a variety of contractual, fiduciary, and business tort litigation.