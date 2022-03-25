Baker Donelson Adds Patent Attorney Todd Sladek

NEW ORLEANS — Dr. Todd Sladek has joined Baker Donelson’s intellectual property group as of counsel in the firm’s New Orleans office.

A patent lawyer who represents clients in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical space, Sladek focuses his practice on drafting and prosecuting patent applications.

Prior to establishing his private practice, Sladek worked as a patent lawyer at pharmaceutical, vaccine, biotechnology and animal health companies for 15 years. In those industries, he worked with scientists and manager teams to develop strategic intellectual property solutions for pipeline R&D projects, as well as life-cycle management solutions for existing products. He is especially proficient in working with inventors and project leads to draft patent applications that protect their inventive concepts and provide freedom-to-operate in the marketplace. He prosecutes those applications to efficiently obtain allowances.

Before attending law school, Sladek was a professor in the microbiology department of a medical school, directing a small biomedical research laboratory and teaching medical and graduate students. He is trained as a virologist, molecular biologist and cancer cell biologist, and he has laboratory experience in bacteriology, mammalian cell culture, viral vectors, flow cytometry and cell staining, embryonic stem cells and transgenic animal models.