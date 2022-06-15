Baker Donelson Adds Intellectual Property Attorney Mark Yacura

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Baker Donelson has announced the addition of Food and Drug Administration attorney Mark Yacura as of counsel in the firm’s Washington, D.C. office. He is also a member of the firm’s intellectual property group.

Yacura has more than 30 years of experience providing strategic regulatory counsel to domestic and international clients in the pharmaceutical, biologics, medical device, conventional food and beverage, dietary supplements, cannabis/CBD products, over-the-counter drug, cosmetics and other consumer products sectors. He uses his experience at the FDA to advise clients on complex regulatory issues, premarket approval/clearance processes, and compliance and enforcement challenges and helps regulated companies secure clearances and approvals for drugs, diagnostics, medical devices and food ingredients.

Yacura represents companies before a number of federal administrative agencies, including the Federal Trade Commission, Environmental Protection Agency, Consumer Product Safety Commission and the National Advertising Division of the Better Business Bureau. Additionally, he assists with advertising claims, substantiation issues and compliance with the Federal Trade Commission Act.