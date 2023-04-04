Baker Donelson Adds 3 Attorneys in New Orleans

L to R: Laura Walker Plunkett, Erin E. Kriksciun and Charline K. Gipson

NEW ORLEANS — Baker Donelson has grown its New Orleans office with the addition of three attorneys: Laura Walker Plunkett, who joins as shareholder in the tax group; Erin E. Kriksciun, who joins as shareholder in the financial services litigation and compliance group; and Charline K. Gipson, who joins as of counsel in the corporate group.

“Adding three attorneys of this caliber is a tremendous benefit to Baker Donelson and our clients,” said New Orleans Managing Shareholder Kent Lambert. “Erin and Laura previously led Louisiana’s only Private Wealth Law practice to hold a Band 1 ranking in the Chambers High Net Worth guide, and Charline brings tremendous depth to our growing Louisiana corporate and commercial practices. We are thrilled to welcome these outstanding attorneys.”

Plunkett concentrates her practice in tax-exempt organizations and charitable giving, estate and business succession planning, administration of trusts and estates, and fiduciary litigation. She serves as counsel to owners of privately held businesses and other high-net-worth individuals in their estate, tax, and business succession planning and philanthropic endeavors, including private foundations.

Kriksciun, an estate planning and administration specialist certified by the Louisiana Board of Legal Specialization, counsels owners of closely held businesses, high-net-worth individuals, and family groups in their estate, tax, and business succession planning. She has significant experience in guiding family groups, owners of closely held businesses, and high-net-worth individuals, including private family trust companies and tax-exempt organizations, through practical tax, business, and estate and trust planning resolutions.

Gipson concentrates her practice in general corporate matters, mergers and acquisitions, and commercial transactions for publicly traded and privately held corporations. While serving as outside general counsel for corporate entities, she handled a wide array of corporate and commercial transactions, including organizational restructuring, private and public finance, nonprofit organization and federal tax exemption, real estate development, settlement and negotiation strategy, contracts, Form S-1 registrations of initial public offerings, and corporate governance matters.