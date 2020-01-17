Baker Donelson Adds 19 New Associates
NEW ORLEANS – Baker Donelson has added 19 new associates across the Firm. The new associates and their primary areas of practice are:
Atlanta, Georgia
Scott Robertson (Advocacy)
Baltimore, Maryland
Kyle S. Kushner (Construction)
Reba Letsa (Advocacy)
Birmingham, Alabama
Xeris Gregory (Advocacy)
Ethan Moore (Financial Services Transactions)
Chris Saville (Advocacy)
Chattanooga, Tennessee
Jacob D. Farmer (Financial Services Transactions)
Emma L. Marion (Advocacy)
Knoxville, Tennessee
William Beasley (Advocacy)
Memphis, Tennessee
Pete A. Brunson (Advocacy)
Andrew Roach (Advocacy)
Nathan Simpson (Corporate Finance & Securities)
Victoria E. Young (Advocacy)
Nashville, Tennessee
Chris Barrett (Labor & Employment)
Andrew J. “AJ” Hermandorfer (Health Law)
Paul Madden (Advocacy)
Greta Messer (Commercial Transactions and Business Counseling)
Clarke D. Morrison (Real Estate/Finance)
New Orleans, Louisiana
J. Alexandra Bruce (Advocacy)