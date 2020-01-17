Baker Donelson Adds 19 New Associates

NEW ORLEANS – Baker Donelson has added 19 new associates across the Firm. The new associates and their primary areas of practice are:

Atlanta, Georgia

Scott Robertson (Advocacy)

Baltimore, Maryland

Kyle S. Kushner (Construction)

Reba Letsa (Advocacy)

Birmingham, Alabama

Xeris Gregory (Advocacy)

Ethan Moore (Financial Services Transactions)

Chris Saville (Advocacy)

Chattanooga, Tennessee

Jacob D. Farmer (Financial Services Transactions)

Emma L. Marion (Advocacy)

Knoxville, Tennessee

William Beasley (Advocacy)

Memphis, Tennessee

Pete A. Brunson (Advocacy)

Andrew Roach (Advocacy)

Nathan Simpson (Corporate Finance & Securities)

Victoria E. Young (Advocacy)

Nashville, Tennessee

Chris Barrett (Labor & Employment)

Andrew J. “AJ” Hermandorfer (Health Law)

Paul Madden (Advocacy)

Greta Messer (Commercial Transactions and Business Counseling)

Clarke D. Morrison (Real Estate/Finance)

New Orleans, Louisiana

J. Alexandra Bruce (Advocacy)





