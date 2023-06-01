B2B Services in New Orleans

From accounting hassles to work-process mismanagement, finding an answer to your problems is pertinent to your company’s success and longevity. Whether it’s an insightful consultation on IT solutions or recommendations to streamline your operations, New Orleans B2B service providers can ease pain points in your company. New Orleans businesses are better when they work together.

Gulf Coast Bank & Trust Company

With over $3.1 billion in assets, Louisiana-based Gulf Coast Bank & Trust Company serves its business and personal banking clients through its bank branches, loan production offices, trust and investment offices and business credit offices.

Gulf Coast Bank & Trust Company has more than 850 employees across 20 branch locations in Southeast Louisiana and more than 49 total locations in 29 other states. Gulf Coast Bank & Trust Company branch offices sprawl out into Orleans, Jefferson, St. Bernard, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, and East Baton Rouge cities.

As a community bank, Gulf Coast Bank & Trust Company commits itself to nonprofit organizations in Southeast Louisiana through sponsorships and charitable giving. Each year, Gulf Coast Bank & Trust Company hosts a fundraising event, Auctions in August, for local and national organizations, schools, churches, and community groups. Since its inception in 2008, Auctions in August has raised over $1,397,000.

Visit gulfbank.com for more resources.

Jefferson Parish Economic Development Commission (JEDCO)

As an internationally accredited economic development organization, Jefferson Parish Economic Development Commission (JEDCO) is a leader in building a resilient, equitable, diverse, and competitive economy for Southeast Louisiana.

JEDCO drives the retention and creation of quality jobs, entrepreneurship, innovation, and investment in Jefferson Parish by providing a mix of resources, support, and connection to partners. JEDCO also attracts new business to the community and supports existing businesses through a variety of services, including small business financing, tax incentive guidance, site selection, and Parish interface.

Visit JEDCO.org or call 504-875-3908 to learn more.

Investar Bank

Whether you’re expanding your business into new locations, building your assets, or working to increase cash flow, Investar Bank’s full suite of business banking tools and experienced staff can help you choose the best options for saving, growing, and keeping your business on track.

Our new Star Treasury Advantage business bundle combines a competitive Business Checking product with Treasury Management Services providing small to mid-sized companies with the tools and resources to run more efficiently and cost-effectively. Combined with our secure and robust online banking platform and mobile app, you can run your business from just about anywhere at any time.

Our mission is founded on building relationships that create value and opportunities for our customers and their communities. Visit one of our four locations in the Greater New Orleans area, and let’s grow together!

For more information on our products and services, visit Investarbank.com or call 866-604-2006.

BIOS Technologies

As a business leader, you know that managing technology can be a headache, especially when you have a growing business to run. At BIOS Technologies, we understand that the disruptions caused by IT can take valuable time away from focusing on what really matters.

For over 20 years, we’ve provided premium IT solutions to businesses in Greater New Orleans, specializing in Cyber Security, Remote Work, and Disaster Recovery. Our team of experts will help reduce disruptions, improve uptime, and protect your business from unnecessary risks.

Whether you’re a small team or a large organization, our goal is to provide you with the right tools, processes, and team members to keep your business moving forward.

Make IT your strategic advantage and schedule a free consultation with us today at BiosITGroup.com.

Advidly

Hey there, business owners! We all know how tough it can be to stand out and attract new customers, but guess what? Advidly is here to save the day!

We’re not your average digital marketing agency – we’re a full-service team of content creators & entertainers dedicated to helping you crush the competition! No matter if you’re a small business or a big-time corporation, we’ve got the strategic minds and innovative skills to guide you from planning to launch and beyond.

Our mission? To tell YOUR unique story and help you build a strong brand identity that your audience can’t resist! With killer video advertising, expert social media management, and online platform domination, we’ll get your brand the attention it deserves.

So, if you’re ready to level up and achieve your growth goals, don’t wait – visit us at Advidly.com to get started today! Your new marketing team is waiting!

HUB International

At HUB International, Senior Vice President Annette Dowdle thrives in helping businesses implement innovative benefit programs for recruiting and retaining best-in-class employees. Committed to simplifying the complicated world of employee benefits, she champions a modern approach to employee-centric benefits.

Annette and her team help organizations build the employee benefits experience that sets them apart. How does it work? First, they take an in-depth look at your current plans and policies. Next, they use data and analytics to better understand your workforce, providing key insights to employees’ unmet needs. Then, Annette and her team help design a better benefits experience.

This approach allows businesses to create an easy-to-manage, highly personalized, and affordable benefits program that elevates the quality of the employee experience, ultimately retaining and attracting the most sought after employees in the marketplace.

You can reach Annette at annette.dowdle@hubinternational.com or 504-491-5575.