Courant

When your business can’t seem to overcome a workflow obstacle or the size of your company has doubled in the last year, tracking, and managing your internal processes can be daunting. For over twenty-five years, New Orleans-based IT firm, Courant provides businesses in the region with needed IT services. Courant values investing in learning what makes a business different, so that it can strategize ways to keep a business’s technology cost effective and seamless.

Courant focuses on business continuity, with the goal of the least amount of downtime possible. For superior technology uniquely tailored to fit a business’s needs, Courant will integrate all business’s computers, networks, servers, phones, and other devices. It also serves as the intermediary between you and your technology vendors.

Call Courant at 504-454-6373 to schedule an in-person consultation meeting or learn more at gocourant.com.

Gulf Coast Bank & Trust Company

With over $3.1 billion in assets, Louisiana-based Gulf Coast Bank & Trust Company serves its business and personal banking clients through its bank branches, loan production offices, trust and investment offices and business credit offices. Gulf Coast Bank & Trust Company has more than 850 employees across 20 branch locations in Southeast Louisiana and more than 49 total locations in 29 other states. Gulf Coast Bank & Trust Company branch offices sprawl out into Orleans, Jefferson, St. Bernard, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, and East Baton Rouge cities.

As a community bank, Gulf Coast Bank & Trust Company commits itself to nonprofit organizations in Southeast Louisiana through sponsorships and charitable giving. Each year, Gulf Coast Bank & Trust Company hosts a fundraising event, Auctions in August, for local and national organizations, schools, churches, and community groups. Since its inception in 2008, Auctions in August has raised over $1,397,000.

For more resources, visit gulfbank.com.

Jefferson Parish Economic Development Commission (JEDCO)

As an internationally accredited economic development organization, Jefferson Parish Economic Development Commission (JEDCO) is a leader in building a resilient, equitable, diverse, and competitive economy for Southeast Louisiana. JEDCO drives the retention and creation of quality jobs, entrepreneurship, innovation, and investment in Jefferson Parish by providing a mix of resources, support, and connection to partners. JEDCO attracts new business to the community and supports existing businesses through a variety of services, including small business financing, tax incentive guidance, site selection, and Parish interface.

Learn more about Jefferson Parish Economic Development Commission, you can visit its website, JEDCO.org or call 504-875-3908.

Investar Bank

Whether you are expanding into new locations, building your assets, or working to increase cash flow, Investar Bank’s full suite of business banking tools and experienced staff can help you choose the best options for saving, growing, and keeping your business on track. Investar’s mission is built on creating valuable relationships and opportunities for its customers and their communities.

With Investar Bank, clients can bank anywhere, making banking a brilliant, seamless way to access your personal assets on the go. Investar defines “brilliant banking” as combining big bank capabilities with a personal commitment to clients. Investar connects people to premier products and services when needed most. With Investar’s mobile banking app, anyone can remotely deposit checks, pay bills, transfer funds, and turn off/on debit cards when convenient. Investar’s mobile banking puts the power of “brilliant banking” in the palm of your hand.

For more information, visit Investarbank.com or call 866.604.2006.

BIOS Technologies

When your business is growing, keeping track of your IT is usually the last thing on your mind – until something happens. The day-to-day disruptions with managing technology can become overwhelming and can prevent work getting done for projects that matter. Proudly serving the Greater New Orleans area for over 20 years, BIOS Technologies creates IT systems to reduce disruptions, improve uptime, and protect business leaders from unnecessary risk.

From everyday onboarding, procurement, and helpdesk issues to solutions like Cyber Security, remote work, or disaster recovery, we have a team of professionals ready to help. Whether you’re a team of one or managing an entire organization, BIOS’ goal is to get you the tools, the processes, and the team members needed to keep you moving fast.

If you’re ready to make IT your strategic advantage, set up a free consultation by visiting BiosITGroup.com.

Advidly

What is your business doing to stand out to new customers? How is your business pushing its brand’s growth strategy? If you’re struggling to find the answers or don’t have the necessary tools, team, or expertise to hit your goals, Advidly is a full-service digital marketing agency working to get you ahead of your competitors.

Whether you are a small company, large corporation, or simply looking for help with a new campaign, Avidly’s strategic minds will help you every step of the way, from planning to launch. Avidly’s focus is telling a brand’s unique story, through video advertising, social media management, and online platforms. Building awareness and trust with customers for your brand is Advidly’s top priority. Its team of expert marketers, designers, and film makers can support your business by connecting you to your dream target audiences.

Get started with Advidly’s marketing team, by visiting Advidly.com.

Susco

Utilizing base programming stacks to develop software solutions for insurers and IA firms, Susco can custom fit your business’s needs to any new product or legacy system conversion. Susco offers intuitive software making enterprises more profitable by enabling employee’s performance in a more meaningful and fulfilling work. At Susco, it aims to making business more efficient for its clients by leverage the latest in technology to create custom software solutions. With Susco’s dedicated team of web and application developers on your side, your business can find solutions to meet your business’s goals.

To learn more about Susco’s services and packages, visit its website at suscosolutions.com​ or call its office at 504-613-7727.