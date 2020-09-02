b1BANK Offers Financial Accommodations in Wake of Laura

BATON ROUGE – b1BANK has announced disaster-recovery financial services available to the Louisiana1 individuals and businesses that have been affected by Hurricane Laura. Services include waiving of certain fees, deferral options and rate discounts on loans.

“As in previous emergencies, we are committed to providing financial relief options for our friends, neighbors and clients as they start their recoveries,” said Jude Melville, president and CEO of b1BANK. “We encourage our clients to contact us as soon as they are able so that we can work directly with them to determine how we might be of help in this time of need.”

Disaster-recovery financial services are available for a limited time and include:

b1BANK will waive fees or refund charges for non-b1BANK ATMs for bank clients in impacted areas for the next 30 days beginning, Monday, August 31, 2020. 2

b1BANK will waive ATM surcharge fees for non-b1BANK customers in the impacted Louisiana areas for 30 days beginning, Monday, August 31, 2020. 3

No check-cashing fee for b1BANK customers cashing FEMA-issued checks at any b1BANK banking center. 4

One penalty-free CD withdrawal. 5

2.00% interest rate reduction on new personal unsecured loans. 6

Credit card payment deferrals upon request for current credit card holders. 7

Personal and business loan payment assistance available.

Team members are available at (877) 614-7600 to answer questions and help customer start the disaster-recovery financial assistance process.