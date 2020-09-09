b1BANK Names Jesse Jackson to Lead Financial Institutions Group

BATON ROUGE – Jude Melville, president and CEO of b1BANK, announced Jesse Jackson will lead the bank’s Financial Institutions Group and will join the executive leadership team. Jackson has over 30 years’ experience in the banking industry, most recently serving as executive vice president of Texas Capital Bank’s Dallas Commercial Banking Practice. Jackson was also instrumental in building their correspondent banking network of over 400 community financial institutions across more than 40 states.

“More than ever, community bankers will need to partner with each other as we contribute to the rebuilding of our country’s economy,” said Melville. “Jesse joins our team with a proven background in team building and relationship development. I look forward to working with Jesse and his team as they impact our industry through their work building our Financial Institutions Group and as he impacts our company in his role on our executive team.”

Mr. Jackson’s 30-year banking career includes 25 years of working with key executives at financial institutions, building partnerships and consultative correspondent banking relationships. Prior to joining Texas Capital Bank in 2013, Jackson held senior leadership roles at the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas. His experience also includes positions in mergers and acquisitions, lending and consultative sales.

“Having the opportunity to represent b1BANK and their commitment to financial institution relationships is a dream come true,” said Jackson. “My career journey has been concentrated in working business-to-business with financial institutions, where I have assisted in the growth and expansion of some of the best companies in the region. This opportunity with b1BANK will allow me to quickly, and selectively, develop and provide high- value, relationship-based strategic partnerships and relationships that contribute to our mutual success.”