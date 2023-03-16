AxoSim Celebrates Lab Expansion at BioInnovation Center

L to R: Joe True, AxoSim board member; State Rep. Matt Willard; Kris Khalil, NOBIC executive director; Lowry Curley, president and CEO of AxoSim; Andy Kopplin, chairperson of the New Orleans BioDistrict board of directors; Sam Shannon, corporate communications manager, New Orleans Saints/Pelicans (Benson Foundation)

NEW ORLEANS — On March 16, New Orleans-based biotech startup AxoSim celebrated the expansion of its footprint at the New Orleans BioInnovation Center (1441 Canal Street). The ribbon-cutting ceremony, followed by a reception in the NOBIC lobby, was attended by BioDistrict supporters, including elected officials, business organizations and board members from both entities.

The new partnership expands AxoSim’s current operation to more than 4,000 square feet to be used for neuroscience drug discovery operations.

The company’s proprietary NerveSim and BrainSim platforms provide “accurate, predictive models of the human nervous system, rapidly delivering clinically actionable human data early in the drug development process,” said a spokesperson.

AxoSim said its platforms have the potential to reduce the time and cost of new drug R&D for neurodegenerative disorders, in addition to its applications in toxicology. It said the technology has been shown to achieve research milestones at a “fraction of the time and cost of conventional animal testing, allowing AxoSim’s biopharma partners to develop more effective and safer drugs with greater speed and efficiency.”

“I feel more driven by our mission than ever,” said AxoSim CEO Lowry Curley. “Every client and partner we work with in our lab looks to AxoSim for solutions to support better neuroscience drug discovery. Better preclinical data leads to more effective and safer drugs and ultimately better patient outcomes. For those patients suffering from neurodegenerative diseases like neuropathy, pain, ALS, MS or Alzheimer’s, a new more effective drug is the best hope for a better quality of life.”

Stakeholders point to the expansion as proof of continued progress in development of New Orleans as a biotech hub by NOBIC and its affiliated companies.

“We are excited for Dr. Curley and the AxoSim team achieving this major milestone,” said NOBIC Executive Director Kris Khalil. “When our most promising startups raise private capital and grow locally, it moves our community one step closer to building a sustainable life science entrepreneurship ecosystem. In turn, this creates more high-paying specialized jobs in the region, keeping our brightest students and recruiting the best biotech and business talent to New Orleans.”

NOBICis on a mission to grow the high-tech entrepreneurial system across the state, starting in New Orleans. The New Orleans BioFund program also offers various capital options to small businesses that may not qualify for traditional financing options.