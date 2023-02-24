Awards: New Orleans & Company, Home Builders Association, WWNO, P&N

L to R: L to R: Gladney, Mason Hereford, Leona Tate, Samantha Fish and My Nguyen are among the local culture bearers featured in New Orleans & Company's award-winning Plus One campaign. (Photo by Justen Williams)

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans & Company, in partnership with Dentsu Creative, was awarded a Gold Addy for Best of Show – Mosaic at the American Advertising Federation’s 2023 American Advertising Awards. The winning entry was New Orleans & Company’s “Plus One” campaign.

The commercial features a who’s who of New Orleans personalities gathered for a special dinner inside an elegant home on St. Charles Avenue. The dinner party features chefs, musicians, artists, activists, civil rights icons and members of vibrant, tight-knit New Orleans communities.

The VR component allows people to immerse themselves and view New Orleans through the eyes of its culture bearers. In the eight-minute video, viewers can experience the sights and sounds of the dinner party along with Galactic’s Stanton Moore playing inside an empty Orpheum Theatre; Big Chief Demond Melancon – Chief of the Young Seminole Hunters — teaching a young spy boy how to dance; shrimping in Chalmette with My Nguyen – matriarch of the Vietnamese fishing community; and Brandan “BMike” Odums painting inside his gallery, Studio Be. All four scenes give insight into their thoughts on what the city and its culture have bestowed upon them and how it has impacted them.

“The people are what makes our city so special,” said Mark Romig, chief marketing officer of New Orleans & Company. “Getting these personalities to come together for the world’s greatest dinner party was such a unique experience that only could be done in New Orleans. For this campaign to be awarded a Mosaic speaks to the time and effort they each put into this city to make it as special as it is.”

Plus One also was awarded two Silver Addys.

Meanwhile, the Home Builders Association of Greater New Orleans recently returned from the National Association of Home Builders Winter Board Meeting in Las Vegas with two national awards.

The HBAGNO’s Professional Women in Building chapter of nearly 40 members won the “2022 Professional Women in Building of the Year” award. The 2022 PWB was chaired by Rebecca Livaudais of Live-a-Day Marketing & Graphic Design. The award was accepted by current Chair Melissa Simeon of Fontenelle & Goodreau Insurance. The PWB promotes women in the housing workforce from designers and architects to laborers and superintendents.

Board Member Helmut Mundt of Hartwig Moss Insurance won “2022 NAHB Associate of the Year.” Mundt is a member of 26 different local HBA chapters across the country and provides a members-only insurance program covering Builders Risk, lowering the cost of construction, and promoting affordable housing.

Randy Noel — a life director of the HBAGNO, a past president of the local and state HBA, and a past NAHB Chair — advanced three resolutions at the National Leadership Council. These resolutions address various issues, including explosive refrigerant recently mandated by the EPA in air conditioning systems, the need for a national catastrophic insurance program and the need for clarified definitions for contracted laborers from the Department of Labor.

“We are extremely proud of the work our board, councils, and members do on behalf of our area’s residential housing industry,” said Dan Mills, CEO of the HBAGNO. “Their commitment to providing better, safer, and more affordable housing is to be commended and we are glad their work is being recognized on a national level.”

In other awards news, the combined newsroom of WWNO New Orleans Public Radio and WRKF Baton Rouge Public Radio was recognized recently with a 2022 Award for Excellence in Health Care Journalism from the Association of Health Care Journalists. The award is for the podcast and radio series, “Banned: The Mississippi Case to End Roe v. Wade,” by reporter Rosemary Westwood, with Eve Abrams and Patrick Madden.

“Banned” is a seven-episode, investigative podcast and radio series exploring the Mississippi case that led to the overturning of Roe v. Wade and triggered abortion bans across the country. The series was broadcast in June, 2022, downloaded 320,000 times and reached No. 1 on the Apple Politics Podcast Chart. The series can be heard at bannedpodcast.org and through podcast apps.

Postlethwaite & Netterville, a CPA and consulting firm, has been named to Bob Scott’s VAR Stars for the fourth consecutive year. The annual list recognizes 100 premier value-added resellers for their accomplishments in mid market financial software.

“This award affirms P&N’s commitment to helping our clients select, procure and implement innovative cloud accounting and financial management solutions,” P&N Consulting Principal Krystal Pertuit says.

Bob Scott’s VAR Stars is a competitive program honoring organizations that demonstrate a commitment to quality, industry leadership and innovation in the field of financial software.